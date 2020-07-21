11621 Grove Arcade Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has 3,169 square feet of living space, You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a spacious, beautifully landscaped yard, while the backyard is complete with a screened-in patio area that is also complete with a stunning in-ground pool for your enjoyment on hot, sunny days. The interior features plush carpeting and laminate flooring throughout, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, built-in shelving, high ceilings, an open.