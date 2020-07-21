All apartments in Riverview
11621 Grove Arcade Dr
Last updated July 21 2019 at 7:07 AM

11621 Grove Arcade Dr

11621 Grove Arcade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11621 Grove Arcade Drive, Riverview, FL 33569
Boyette

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has 3,169 square feet of living space, You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a spacious, beautifully landscaped yard, while the backyard is complete with a screened-in patio area that is also complete with a stunning in-ground pool for your enjoyment on hot, sunny days. The interior features plush carpeting and laminate flooring throughout, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, built-in shelving, high ceilings, an open.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11621 Grove Arcade Dr have any available units?
11621 Grove Arcade Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11621 Grove Arcade Dr have?
Some of 11621 Grove Arcade Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11621 Grove Arcade Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11621 Grove Arcade Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11621 Grove Arcade Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11621 Grove Arcade Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11621 Grove Arcade Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11621 Grove Arcade Dr offers parking.
Does 11621 Grove Arcade Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11621 Grove Arcade Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11621 Grove Arcade Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11621 Grove Arcade Dr has a pool.
Does 11621 Grove Arcade Dr have accessible units?
No, 11621 Grove Arcade Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11621 Grove Arcade Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11621 Grove Arcade Dr has units with dishwashers.
