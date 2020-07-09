All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:10 AM

11619 Brighton Knoll Loop

11619 Brighton Knoll Loop · No Longer Available
Location

11619 Brighton Knoll Loop, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE June 1st and now accepting applications! Amazing 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Riverview. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, community pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer & dryer, Yard maintenance and pest control, No Utilities included. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $2,800/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our house is pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). We do not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This property is available for touring by appointment only. Contact us for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11619 Brighton Knoll Loop have any available units?
11619 Brighton Knoll Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11619 Brighton Knoll Loop have?
Some of 11619 Brighton Knoll Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11619 Brighton Knoll Loop currently offering any rent specials?
11619 Brighton Knoll Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11619 Brighton Knoll Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 11619 Brighton Knoll Loop is pet friendly.
Does 11619 Brighton Knoll Loop offer parking?
Yes, 11619 Brighton Knoll Loop offers parking.
Does 11619 Brighton Knoll Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11619 Brighton Knoll Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11619 Brighton Knoll Loop have a pool?
Yes, 11619 Brighton Knoll Loop has a pool.
Does 11619 Brighton Knoll Loop have accessible units?
No, 11619 Brighton Knoll Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 11619 Brighton Knoll Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11619 Brighton Knoll Loop has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
