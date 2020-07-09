11619 Brighton Knoll Loop

Amenities

AVAILABLE June 1st and now accepting applications! Amazing 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Riverview. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, community pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer & dryer, Yard maintenance and pest control, No Utilities included. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $2,800/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.



This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our house is pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). We do not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This property is available for touring by appointment only. Contact us for details.