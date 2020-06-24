All apartments in Riverview
Last updated December 16 2019 at 10:12 PM

11517 Addison Chase Drive

11517 Addison Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11517 Addison Chase Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Water, golf, and conservation views outside almost every window! Quiet, one-entrance neighborhood. Entertain in this 3,000 sq ft home with dream kitchen, soft in-set lighting, beautiful views, two pantries, 42 inch cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, and a large kitchen island. Cabinets are topped with crown moldings, have pull-out drawers for ease of access, a built-in desk, and stainless steel appliances.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11517 Addison Chase Drive have any available units?
11517 Addison Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11517 Addison Chase Drive have?
Some of 11517 Addison Chase Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11517 Addison Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11517 Addison Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11517 Addison Chase Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11517 Addison Chase Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11517 Addison Chase Drive offer parking?
No, 11517 Addison Chase Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11517 Addison Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11517 Addison Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11517 Addison Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 11517 Addison Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11517 Addison Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 11517 Addison Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11517 Addison Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11517 Addison Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

