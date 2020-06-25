11515 SCARLET IBIS PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home features Large Extra Room up front that could be Formal Living, Formal Dining, home office or media room plus huge family room/kitchen. Eat in area, granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Split bedrooms. Master suite with shower and soaking tub, screened lanai and more. Located in the Estuary Subdivision in the Riverview area. It's conveniently located to schools, shopping, restaurants and within minutes of I-75. Professionally cleaned, this home is remarkable.