11505 Ashton Field Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool garage

Gorgeous completed remodeled 3 beds 2 bath home - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage split- floor plan. Featuring many upgrades including a large kitchen with granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances, dining nook, upgraded lighting and trim. The spacious master bedroom features 2 walk-in closets and a door to the porch. The master bath has an oversized tub, large walk-in shower, dual sinks and granite countertops. Two secondary bedrooms can share a bath and the fourth bedroom with bay window is set apart with a 3rd bath. Great room with open floor plan, high ceilings and planter shelves, separate dining room, laundry room with sink and deep 3 car garage with a large driveway. Screened back porch and a fenced yard. Community Pool and Playground. Located with easy access to Rt. 301, Rt. 672 and Big Bend Rd. making it minutes from I-75 and I-41 to head north to Tampa or south to St. Pete or Sarasota. Excellent location minutes from shopping, restaurants, schools, and hospital.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, contact: German Cordero 813-766-2343



No Pets Allowed



