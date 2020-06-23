All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11505 Ashton Field Ave

11505 Ashton Field Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11505 Ashton Field Avenue, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous completed remodeled 3 beds 2 bath home - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage split- floor plan. Featuring many upgrades including a large kitchen with granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances, dining nook, upgraded lighting and trim. The spacious master bedroom features 2 walk-in closets and a door to the porch. The master bath has an oversized tub, large walk-in shower, dual sinks and granite countertops. Two secondary bedrooms can share a bath and the fourth bedroom with bay window is set apart with a 3rd bath. Great room with open floor plan, high ceilings and planter shelves, separate dining room, laundry room with sink and deep 3 car garage with a large driveway. Screened back porch and a fenced yard. Community Pool and Playground. Located with easy access to Rt. 301, Rt. 672 and Big Bend Rd. making it minutes from I-75 and I-41 to head north to Tampa or south to St. Pete or Sarasota. Excellent location minutes from shopping, restaurants, schools, and hospital.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, contact: German Cordero 813-766-2343

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4686367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11505 Ashton Field Ave have any available units?
11505 Ashton Field Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11505 Ashton Field Ave have?
Some of 11505 Ashton Field Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11505 Ashton Field Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11505 Ashton Field Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11505 Ashton Field Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11505 Ashton Field Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11505 Ashton Field Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11505 Ashton Field Ave offers parking.
Does 11505 Ashton Field Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11505 Ashton Field Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11505 Ashton Field Ave have a pool?
Yes, 11505 Ashton Field Ave has a pool.
Does 11505 Ashton Field Ave have accessible units?
No, 11505 Ashton Field Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11505 Ashton Field Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11505 Ashton Field Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
