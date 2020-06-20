Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

11503 Brighton Knoll Loop Available 07/05/20 Almost new house with 3/2.5/2 plus a bonus room in Riverview for $1799 per month only 2300 SF! - This inviting two-story home features a paver drive and pathways. Moving inside, the open concept floor plan includes an over sized great room with an adjacent flex area that’s ideal for a dining table. The kitchen is designed with a large eat-in island that lends itself perfectly to meal prep. Ample storage is provided by the abundance of upper cabinets and a large pantry. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops highlight the luxury kitchen. Both upstairs and downstairs, enjoy the beautiful almost new wood-like flooring throughout! Upstairs you’ll find all 3 bedrooms, along with a laundry room so you won’t have to carry clothes baskets up and down the stairs, and a bonus room for family enjoyment. The secluded master suite boasts a huge walk-in closet and plenty of space for a sitting area. The adjoining master bath comes complete with an extended shower and an extended vanity with dual sinks. South fork is a thriving master-planned community with an abundance of amenities that are perfect for those seeking an active lifestyle with pool. Enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, dining and entertainment as well as easy access to I-75 and 301. Known for their energy-efficient features our homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands on utility bills.



