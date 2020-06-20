All apartments in Riverview
11503 Brighton Knoll Loop

11503 Brighton Knoll Loop · (813) 417-8823
Location

11503 Brighton Knoll Loop, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11503 Brighton Knoll Loop · Avail. Jul 5

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
11503 Brighton Knoll Loop Available 07/05/20 Almost new house with 3/2.5/2 plus a bonus room in Riverview for $1799 per month only 2300 SF! - This inviting two-story home features a paver drive and pathways. Moving inside, the open concept floor plan includes an over sized great room with an adjacent flex area that’s ideal for a dining table. The kitchen is designed with a large eat-in island that lends itself perfectly to meal prep. Ample storage is provided by the abundance of upper cabinets and a large pantry. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops highlight the luxury kitchen. Both upstairs and downstairs, enjoy the beautiful almost new wood-like flooring throughout! Upstairs you’ll find all 3 bedrooms, along with a laundry room so you won’t have to carry clothes baskets up and down the stairs, and a bonus room for family enjoyment. The secluded master suite boasts a huge walk-in closet and plenty of space for a sitting area. The adjoining master bath comes complete with an extended shower and an extended vanity with dual sinks. South fork is a thriving master-planned community with an abundance of amenities that are perfect for those seeking an active lifestyle with pool. Enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, dining and entertainment as well as easy access to I-75 and 301. Known for their energy-efficient features our homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands on utility bills.

(RLNE5788461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11503 Brighton Knoll Loop have any available units?
11503 Brighton Knoll Loop has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11503 Brighton Knoll Loop have?
Some of 11503 Brighton Knoll Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11503 Brighton Knoll Loop currently offering any rent specials?
11503 Brighton Knoll Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11503 Brighton Knoll Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 11503 Brighton Knoll Loop is pet friendly.
Does 11503 Brighton Knoll Loop offer parking?
No, 11503 Brighton Knoll Loop does not offer parking.
Does 11503 Brighton Knoll Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11503 Brighton Knoll Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11503 Brighton Knoll Loop have a pool?
Yes, 11503 Brighton Knoll Loop has a pool.
Does 11503 Brighton Knoll Loop have accessible units?
No, 11503 Brighton Knoll Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 11503 Brighton Knoll Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 11503 Brighton Knoll Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
