All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11445 Chilly Water CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11445 Chilly Water CT
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

11445 Chilly Water CT

11445 Chilly Water Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11445 Chilly Water Ct, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
new construction
Be the first person to live in this spacious new construction home. The open kitchen includes a breakfast nook and island that overlooks the family room along with stainless steel appliances with 42" staggered Scottsdale Maple Expresso raised panel square cabinets and satin nickel hardware. Master and secondary baths include 34" Scottsdale Maple Expresso raised panel square cabinets. The covered patio is the perfect place to relax after a hard day at work and enjoy the Florida weather. . Located in Riverview, this private waterfront community offers single-family homes within easy access to Tampa Bay via I-75 and US 301. In addition to the gated waterfront location, Rivercrest Lakes will also feature family-friendly amenities including a dog park and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11445 Chilly Water CT have any available units?
11445 Chilly Water CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11445 Chilly Water CT have?
Some of 11445 Chilly Water CT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11445 Chilly Water CT currently offering any rent specials?
11445 Chilly Water CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11445 Chilly Water CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 11445 Chilly Water CT is pet friendly.
Does 11445 Chilly Water CT offer parking?
No, 11445 Chilly Water CT does not offer parking.
Does 11445 Chilly Water CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11445 Chilly Water CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11445 Chilly Water CT have a pool?
No, 11445 Chilly Water CT does not have a pool.
Does 11445 Chilly Water CT have accessible units?
No, 11445 Chilly Water CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11445 Chilly Water CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11445 Chilly Water CT does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa