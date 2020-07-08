11445 Chilly Water CT

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction stainless steel dog park playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park playground new construction

Be the first person to live in this spacious new construction home. The open kitchen includes a breakfast nook and island that overlooks the family room along with stainless steel appliances with 42" staggered Scottsdale Maple Expresso raised panel square cabinets and satin nickel hardware. Master and secondary baths include 34" Scottsdale Maple Expresso raised panel square cabinets. The covered patio is the perfect place to relax after a hard day at work and enjoy the Florida weather. . Located in Riverview, this private waterfront community offers single-family homes within easy access to Tampa Bay via I-75 and US 301. In addition to the gated waterfront location, Rivercrest Lakes will also feature family-friendly amenities including a dog park and playground.