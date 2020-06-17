All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11440 Amapola Bloom Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11440 Amapola Bloom Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11440 Amapola Bloom Ct

11440 Amapola Bloom Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11440 Amapola Bloom Ct, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Fall in love with this fabulous 4 bed, 3 bath, plus office, huge loft & 2 car garage home just built in 2018. Located in the quiet community of Carlton Lakes! Lush landscaping and beautiful stone accents will lead you into this carefully thought out floor plan, features a grand entryway, GRANITE counters, tray ceilings, beautiful tile in wet areas and a large private master suite & bath. Downstairs you will find your dream kitchen with plenty of WHITE WOOD CABINETS topped with crown molding, energy star STAINLESS STEEL appliances, GRANITE counter tops, walk-in pantry, upgraded lighting and breakfast bar! Kitchen overlooks the spacious dining area and large open family room with double sliding doors opening onto the COVERED LANAI. Perfect space for entertaining friends and family! You will love the privacy of the popular SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. At the back of the house find the master bedroom and bathroom with WALK-IN CLOSET, dual vanities with granite top, oversized walk-in shower and separate water closet. At the front of the house you will find the office and 2 secondary bedrooms that share a full bathroom. Upstairs features a perfect in-law/guest suite with a HUGE LOFT, and the 4th bedroom with its own full bath. Inside laundry room. Most Pets accepted! Incredible energy-efficient Home features. Southfork Lakes is a gorgeous master planned community that is sure to impress you! Rent includes all access to the community features including a sparkling pool, clubhouse, ponds, playgrounds and more! Great shopping and entertainment options with easy access to crosstown expressway, I-4, I-75, hwy 60, hwy 301, only minutes to south Tampa, downtown, interstate, Macdill Air Force Base, Tampa International Airport and the Pinellas County beaches. Call today to schedule a private viewing!

Call Samantha Castillo-Salgado for more information at 727-488-4450 or email at Samantha@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11440 Amapola Bloom Ct have any available units?
11440 Amapola Bloom Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11440 Amapola Bloom Ct have?
Some of 11440 Amapola Bloom Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11440 Amapola Bloom Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11440 Amapola Bloom Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11440 Amapola Bloom Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11440 Amapola Bloom Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11440 Amapola Bloom Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11440 Amapola Bloom Ct offers parking.
Does 11440 Amapola Bloom Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11440 Amapola Bloom Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11440 Amapola Bloom Ct have a pool?
Yes, 11440 Amapola Bloom Ct has a pool.
Does 11440 Amapola Bloom Ct have accessible units?
No, 11440 Amapola Bloom Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11440 Amapola Bloom Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11440 Amapola Bloom Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa