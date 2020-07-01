11437 AMAPOLA BLOOM COURT

Amenities

Like New, beautiful and clean as a whistle. Don't miss out on this gorgeous home located in South Fork Lakes. This home has three bedroom, two baths and two car garage with remote control entry. Ceramic tile throughout main living areas and Master bed, carpet in other bedrooms. Large screened in lanai in rear and also screened entry. Home has neutral colors throughout, beautiful wh ite cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Laundry room with sink. Bonus room at front of home can be used for formal area or office, den etc. Master bath with.. This home is just like new and ready for the pickiest renter. Call today for private showing.