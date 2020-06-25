11435 Weston Course Loop

Amenities
Fantastic Panther Trace Home coming available! Fall in love with the open floor plan of this beautiful 4/2/2 Panther Trace home. Enjoy the large bedrooms, walk-in closets, gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, ceramic tiles, plush carpet and ceiling fans throughout. The manicured yard includes lawn service and has beautiful curb appeal. With easy access to I-75, you can get to shopping and entertainment in a breeze. Enjoy the community pool and many amenities, all while having a beautiful place to come home and relax.