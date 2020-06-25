11435 Weston Course Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic Panther Trace Home coming available! Fall in love with the open floor plan of this beautiful 4/2/2 Panther Trace home. Enjoy the large bedrooms, walk-in closets, gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, ceramic tiles, plush carpet and ceiling fans throughout. The manicured yard includes lawn service and has beautiful curb appeal. With easy access to I-75, you can get to shopping and entertainment in a breeze. Enjoy the community pool and many amenities, all while having a beautiful place to come home and relax.