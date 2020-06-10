11401 Flora Springs Drive

Amenities

Peaceful conservation view. This Beautiful home features 4-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms and a 2-car garage with 2,149 Square feet of living space and located in South Fork community. This home has it all ï¿½?? open concept with split bedroom floor plan. Formal Living room, Formal Dining room and family room open to the kitchen. The kitchen has eating space, island, wood cabinets, and appliances include range, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The master bath has double vanity, shower and garden tub and large walk in closet. Tile and carpet floors grace the home. Ceiling fans and blinds included. Large laundry room with washer/dryer hookup. South Fork master planned community features a playground, basketball court, biking trails, and more. Garbage is included in the rent. Per HOA 10 business days for approval - $50 per adult HOA application fee. No commercial vehicles, boats or RVs. Small pets will be considered.



