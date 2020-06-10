All apartments in Riverview
11401 Flora Springs Drive
11401 Flora Springs Drive

11401 Flora Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11401 Flora Springs Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Peaceful conservation view. This Beautiful home features 4-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms and a 2-car garage with 2,149 Square feet of living space and located in South Fork community. This home has it all ï¿½?? open concept with split bedroom floor plan. Formal Living room, Formal Dining room and family room open to the kitchen. The kitchen has eating space, island, wood cabinets, and appliances include range, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The master bath has double vanity, shower and garden tub and large walk in closet. Tile and carpet floors grace the home. Ceiling fans and blinds included. Large laundry room with washer/dryer hookup. South Fork master planned community features a playground, basketball court, biking trails, and more. Garbage is included in the rent. Per HOA 10 business days for approval - $50 per adult HOA application fee. No commercial vehicles, boats or RVs. Small pets will be considered.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11401 Flora Springs Drive have any available units?
11401 Flora Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11401 Flora Springs Drive have?
Some of 11401 Flora Springs Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11401 Flora Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11401 Flora Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11401 Flora Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11401 Flora Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11401 Flora Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11401 Flora Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 11401 Flora Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11401 Flora Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11401 Flora Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 11401 Flora Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11401 Flora Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 11401 Flora Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11401 Flora Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11401 Flora Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

