Riverview, FL
11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE
Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:05 AM

11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE

11340 Hudson Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11340 Hudson Hills Lane, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
**OFFERING $500 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT WITH EXTENDED LEASE TERM** This spacious home offers generously sized rooms and is designed to maximize each of its 1,948 square feet. The unique entry offers a convenient half bath just off the foyer and tile flooring that extends through the entire first floor.
The large family room is a great gathering space next to the kitchen and adjoining dining room. The kitchen features 42" wood cabinets, granite counter tops, a large center preparation island / breakfast bar, upgraded stainless-steel appliances and plenty of recessed lighting. The dining space connects to the back porch through sliding glass doors and overlooks the backyard.
Upstairs, the home’s bedrooms surround a spacious loft area. The master suite features a large closet and en-suite bath with dual-basin vanity, granite counters, walk-in shower and garden tub.
Located just south of Big Bend Rd, this like new home is bright, modern and move in ready. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE have any available units?
11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE have?
Some of 11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE offers parking.
Does 11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE have a pool?
No, 11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE have accessible units?
No, 11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE has units with dishwashers.
