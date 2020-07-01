11327 Jim Court

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Great Home in a Great Location! - Please call Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information on this home. Corner lot with large yard. This home is move in ready! Front porch is screened and opens to a large foyer that welcomes you in this home. Tile in all areas of the home except the bedrooms. Split floorplan with a lot of natural light. Kitchen is open to the family room and is complete with a breakfast bar and eat-in area. Must see! Tenant costs will include an application fee of $60.00 per adult and a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.



(RLNE1991960)