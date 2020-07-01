All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 19 2020

11327 Jim Court

11327 Jim Court · No Longer Available
Location

11327 Jim Court, Riverview, FL 33569
Cristina

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great Home in a Great Location! - Please call Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information on this home. Corner lot with large yard. This home is move in ready! Front porch is screened and opens to a large foyer that welcomes you in this home. Tile in all areas of the home except the bedrooms. Split floorplan with a lot of natural light. Kitchen is open to the family room and is complete with a breakfast bar and eat-in area. Must see! Tenant costs will include an application fee of $60.00 per adult and a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.

(RLNE1991960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11327 Jim Court have any available units?
11327 Jim Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 11327 Jim Court currently offering any rent specials?
11327 Jim Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11327 Jim Court pet-friendly?
No, 11327 Jim Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11327 Jim Court offer parking?
No, 11327 Jim Court does not offer parking.
Does 11327 Jim Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11327 Jim Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11327 Jim Court have a pool?
No, 11327 Jim Court does not have a pool.
Does 11327 Jim Court have accessible units?
No, 11327 Jim Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11327 Jim Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11327 Jim Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11327 Jim Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11327 Jim Court does not have units with air conditioning.

