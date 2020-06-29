11325 MISTY ISLE LANE

Amenities

Don't miss out on this comfortable home! This property features a two-car garage, and hardwood, tile, and fresh carpet throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances and an island. The master bathroom provides a dual vanity sink, a garden tub, and a separate shower. Relax in the screened-in back patio or entertain guests in the fenced backyard. The HOA provides access to a clubhouse, a pool, and a tot lot as amenities for your enjoyment. Make this house your home and apply today!