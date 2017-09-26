All apartments in Riverview
11311 Langworth Hill Lane

11311 Langworth Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11311 Langworth Hill Lane, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
volleyball court
No Backyard Neighbors! GATED Panther Trace, enjoy wildlife & sunsets in backyard with water & palm tree views! The heart of home is 19x16 FR open to nook & well-designed kitchen,wood cabinets, granite counters,S.S. appliances,large pantry, breakfast bar. Washing dishes not a chore, with gorgeous WATER VIEW. Screen porch,designer ceiling fan, perfect spot for book & morning coffee! Formal dining room connects to opposite side of kitchen, with visual separation from kitchen prep, perfect for special times w/family & friends. Powder bath conveniently on 1st floor for guests or owner convenience. Upstairs-5 bedrooms,loft area,2 baths& large laundry room. Master bedroom is a TRUE RETREAT with grand double door entry & foyer, luxurious 22x15 sized room with tray ceiling&walk-in closets. Roomy 14x10 master bath-double vanities, soak tub, walk-in shower, water closet. 4 additional bedrooms separated from master suite by 16x13 bonus room. HOA fee includes ALL WATER USAGE, both INSIDE and OUTSIDE. **NO WATER BILLS** Backyard has 6GÇÖ privacy vinyl fence& open view across rear of property. Perfect spot for firepit & watching sandhill cranes visit pond. Papaya tree with sweet fruit included! Panther Trace amenities-pool, clubhouse, basketball, sand volleyball, playgrounds, baseball field and more! INTERIOR EXTRAS-6 SMART lights, rounded corners,cat 5 internet, SMART close INSULATED garage door 3-CAR garage. EXTERIOR EXTRAS-concrete border keeps landscape tidy, irrigation system, solar tinted windows and slider.

Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 AFFILIATED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11311 Langworth Hill Lane have any available units?
11311 Langworth Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11311 Langworth Hill Lane have?
Some of 11311 Langworth Hill Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11311 Langworth Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11311 Langworth Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11311 Langworth Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11311 Langworth Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11311 Langworth Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11311 Langworth Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 11311 Langworth Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11311 Langworth Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11311 Langworth Hill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11311 Langworth Hill Lane has a pool.
Does 11311 Langworth Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 11311 Langworth Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11311 Langworth Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11311 Langworth Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
