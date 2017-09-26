11311 Langworth Hill Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly volleyball court

No Backyard Neighbors! GATED Panther Trace, enjoy wildlife & sunsets in backyard with water & palm tree views! The heart of home is 19x16 FR open to nook & well-designed kitchen,wood cabinets, granite counters,S.S. appliances,large pantry, breakfast bar. Washing dishes not a chore, with gorgeous WATER VIEW. Screen porch,designer ceiling fan, perfect spot for book & morning coffee! Formal dining room connects to opposite side of kitchen, with visual separation from kitchen prep, perfect for special times w/family & friends. Powder bath conveniently on 1st floor for guests or owner convenience. Upstairs-5 bedrooms,loft area,2 baths& large laundry room. Master bedroom is a TRUE RETREAT with grand double door entry & foyer, luxurious 22x15 sized room with tray ceiling&walk-in closets. Roomy 14x10 master bath-double vanities, soak tub, walk-in shower, water closet. 4 additional bedrooms separated from master suite by 16x13 bonus room. HOA fee includes ALL WATER USAGE, both INSIDE and OUTSIDE. **NO WATER BILLS** Backyard has 6GÇÖ privacy vinyl fence& open view across rear of property. Perfect spot for firepit & watching sandhill cranes visit pond. Papaya tree with sweet fruit included! Panther Trace amenities-pool, clubhouse, basketball, sand volleyball, playgrounds, baseball field and more! INTERIOR EXTRAS-6 SMART lights, rounded corners,cat 5 internet, SMART close INSULATED garage door 3-CAR garage. EXTERIOR EXTRAS-concrete border keeps landscape tidy, irrigation system, solar tinted windows and slider.



Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 AFFILIATED



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.