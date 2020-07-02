11306 Emerald Shore Dr

Amenities

An elegant brand new Single-Family Model Home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2,539 sq ft is available for rent now. Through the tiled foyer you will find the first 2 bedrooms and first full bathroom on your left, followed directly by a spacious formal dining room. An open floor plan welcomes you into the kitchen/family room combo, with a dinette for casual dining as the ultimate convenience. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with a GAS STOVE! dishwasher, refrigerator and top and bottom oven. The master bedroom exemplifies luxury with double sinks and a huge standing shower with 2 shower heads and controls, as well as a large walk in closet accessible from the bathroom. 3 car garage with plenty of storage and laundry closet in the center of the home with a washer and dryer. Home also includes a covered lanai, WIFI-enabled garage opener, NEST smart thermostat, and is located near the entrance which is very close to the community amenities. The Lucaya Lake Club is a gated community and is a rapidly growing in South Hillsborough County. It is an all natural gas community and features resort-style amenities including a 7,000 square foot clubhouse, an impressive zero entry pool and 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center. You'll also be able to enjoy our splash park, playground, walking trails, 78-acre lake, and community dock accessible to all residents for canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding. This is the perfect opportunity to call Riverview, FL, home! All utilities and lawn are tenants responsibility. 2 mature small to medium size pets may be allowed with approval and extra pet rent and deposit.



$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.

$235 Move-In Admin Fee.

Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696

Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one



Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida

