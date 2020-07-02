All apartments in Riverview
11306 Emerald Shore Dr

11306 Emerald Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11306 Emerald Shore Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
An elegant brand new Single-Family Model Home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2,539 sq ft is available for rent now. Through the tiled foyer you will find the first 2 bedrooms and first full bathroom on your left, followed directly by a spacious formal dining room. An open floor plan welcomes you into the kitchen/family room combo, with a dinette for casual dining as the ultimate convenience. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with a GAS STOVE! dishwasher, refrigerator and top and bottom oven. The master bedroom exemplifies luxury with double sinks and a huge standing shower with 2 shower heads and controls, as well as a large walk in closet accessible from the bathroom. 3 car garage with plenty of storage and laundry closet in the center of the home with a washer and dryer. Home also includes a covered lanai, WIFI-enabled garage opener, NEST smart thermostat, and is located near the entrance which is very close to the community amenities. The Lucaya Lake Club is a gated community and is a rapidly growing in South Hillsborough County. It is an all natural gas community and features resort-style amenities including a 7,000 square foot clubhouse, an impressive zero entry pool and 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center. You'll also be able to enjoy our splash park, playground, walking trails, 78-acre lake, and community dock accessible to all residents for canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding. This is the perfect opportunity to call Riverview, FL, home! All utilities and lawn are tenants responsibility. 2 mature small to medium size pets may be allowed with approval and extra pet rent and deposit.

$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.
$235 Move-In Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11306 Emerald Shore Dr have any available units?
11306 Emerald Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11306 Emerald Shore Dr have?
Some of 11306 Emerald Shore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11306 Emerald Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11306 Emerald Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11306 Emerald Shore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11306 Emerald Shore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11306 Emerald Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11306 Emerald Shore Dr offers parking.
Does 11306 Emerald Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11306 Emerald Shore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11306 Emerald Shore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11306 Emerald Shore Dr has a pool.
Does 11306 Emerald Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 11306 Emerald Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11306 Emerald Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11306 Emerald Shore Dr has units with dishwashers.

