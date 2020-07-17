11304 EMERALD SHORE DRIVE

Amenities

Model Home! Never Been lived in! Perfect rental property in Beautiful Lucaya Lake. Upon entering you will love the hardwood floors and open concept floor plan. One bedroom is downstairs with a half bath. Large Dining room, 2 living spaces, eating space in the kitchen, walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will be greeted by an over sized bonus room, laundry room, and large bedrooms. The primary bedroom is over sized with tray ceiling and his and her walk in closets. You'll enjoy relaxing in a garden tub, separate shower, water closet and large vanity. Outside you'll enjoy the large lot with covered lanai. Walk to the community pool, club house, splash zone, fitness room, and lake diagonal from the home. Truly the perfect rental property in pristine condition and has never been lived in.