Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:08 AM

11304 EMERALD SHORE DRIVE

11304 Emerald Shore Drive · (813) 848-4071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11304 Emerald Shore Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Model Home! Never Been lived in! Perfect rental property in Beautiful Lucaya Lake. Upon entering you will love the hardwood floors and open concept floor plan. One bedroom is downstairs with a half bath. Large Dining room, 2 living spaces, eating space in the kitchen, walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will be greeted by an over sized bonus room, laundry room, and large bedrooms. The primary bedroom is over sized with tray ceiling and his and her walk in closets. You'll enjoy relaxing in a garden tub, separate shower, water closet and large vanity. Outside you'll enjoy the large lot with covered lanai. Walk to the community pool, club house, splash zone, fitness room, and lake diagonal from the home. Truly the perfect rental property in pristine condition and has never been lived in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11304 EMERALD SHORE DRIVE have any available units?
11304 EMERALD SHORE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11304 EMERALD SHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 11304 EMERALD SHORE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11304 EMERALD SHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11304 EMERALD SHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11304 EMERALD SHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11304 EMERALD SHORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11304 EMERALD SHORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11304 EMERALD SHORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11304 EMERALD SHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11304 EMERALD SHORE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11304 EMERALD SHORE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11304 EMERALD SHORE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11304 EMERALD SHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11304 EMERALD SHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11304 EMERALD SHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11304 EMERALD SHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
