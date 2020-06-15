11257 SPRING POINT CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

This gorgeous 4/3/2 home features spacious bedrooms, a huge kitchen and wide open floor plan. The kitchen is a cooks dream! The granite counters and large kitchen island make cooking and entertaining a breeze. You will fall in love with the volume ceilings, open floor plan and spacious feel of the home. Any size furniture will easily fit in the large master suite and the gorgeous master bathroom offers a tiled showerstall and walk-in closet. Outside, a covered patio opens onto a backyard with a great view of the community. Located in Riverview, close to shopping, grocery, restaurants and all that the area has to offer. Lucaya Lake Club offers resort-like living. The community features a community boat ramp, fishing dock, state of the art fitness center, parks, playgrounds, community pool and spa, and a stunning waterfront community center. Come see this amazing property for yourself today