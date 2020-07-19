11217 Andy Drive

Amenities

Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the highly desirable Lakes of Cristina community in Riverview. This wonderful home features a spacious open floor plan with a Living/Great Room with vaulted ceilings and wood laminate flooring. The kitchen offers plenty of storage, granite counter-tops space, a closet pantry, breakfast/snack bar, modern stainless steel appliances, and a SS French door refrigerator. Master suite features his/her walk-in closets, garden soaker tub, dual vanities, & a walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with wood laminate flooring, and share a "Jack & Jill" bathroom. Extra Bonus room is ideal for a home office or den room. Sliding doors off the great room leads to the screened lanai that overlooks the backyard that is fenced, and has a storage shed. Great location, walking distance to A-rated Riverview High School, two blocks to shopping, restaurants, & the YMCA Camp Cristina.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



