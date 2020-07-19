All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11217 Andy Drive

11217 Andy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11217 Andy Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the highly desirable Lakes of Cristina community in Riverview. This wonderful home features a spacious open floor plan with a Living/Great Room with vaulted ceilings and wood laminate flooring. The kitchen offers plenty of storage, granite counter-tops space, a closet pantry, breakfast/snack bar, modern stainless steel appliances, and a SS French door refrigerator. Master suite features his/her walk-in closets, garden soaker tub, dual vanities, & a walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with wood laminate flooring, and share a "Jack & Jill" bathroom. Extra Bonus room is ideal for a home office or den room. Sliding doors off the great room leads to the screened lanai that overlooks the backyard that is fenced, and has a storage shed. Great location, walking distance to A-rated Riverview High School, two blocks to shopping, restaurants, & the YMCA Camp Cristina.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11217 Andy Drive have any available units?
11217 Andy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11217 Andy Drive have?
Some of 11217 Andy Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11217 Andy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11217 Andy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11217 Andy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11217 Andy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11217 Andy Drive offer parking?
No, 11217 Andy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11217 Andy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11217 Andy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11217 Andy Drive have a pool?
No, 11217 Andy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11217 Andy Drive have accessible units?
No, 11217 Andy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11217 Andy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11217 Andy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
