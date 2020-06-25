11215 ANDY DRIVE

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

POOL HOME & STEPS AWAY FROM RIVERVIEW HIGH SCHOOL!…You can move right now before school starts into this lovely 4 bedroom/2bath/3 car garage home in Cristina, a highly sought after Riverview Neighborhood. This home features a metal roof, vaulted ceilings, glass door, formal dining room, formal living room, family room w/built-in entertainment center, bright eat-in kitchen, honey oak cabinets, ceramic tile, laminate flooring, split floorplan, carpet in bedrooms, a spacious owners suite with walk-in closet, double vanity, shower & garden tub in owners bathroom, plenty of closet space throughout the home, screened lanai with the relaxing pool great for entertaining, so close to Cristina YMCA, Charter Schools, Shopping & Easy access to US-301 and I-75 & MacDill Base… Call to schedule an appt. today!!!