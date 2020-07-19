11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Rare rental in sought after Winthrop Village! New and completely upgraded! You’ll love this park front Chandler floorplan on an oversized, fully fenced, landscaped corner lot with with a covered front porch ready for your rocking chairs, a covered back porch with a gas hookup ready for your grill, an impressive walk out balcony from the master retreat, an on trend kitchen featuring all wood cabinetry with glass fronts, quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances including a brand new dark stainless french door refrigerator and designer light fixtures, and new engineered hardwood floors throughout (no carpet! yay!). You will also enjoy the energy efficiency, savings, safety and peace of mind of a brand new home built to the newest, highest standards including thermal, low E windows, tankless gas water heater, gas range, gas dryer, and hurricane shutters. Becoming a Winthrop Village resident includes access to a private resort style clubhouse including state of the art gym facilities, catering kitchen, community pool and spa with cabana and outdoor grills, playground, dog park, gazebo, fun resident only events, and special discounts in the town centre! Winthrop is the area's only "true urban" designed community. Founded by the Sullivan family, and professionally planned by world renowned architects and planners, Winthrop has become a true community and a haven for arts and culture. Shopping, dining, recreation, education, professional services and more right outside your door. Welcome home!