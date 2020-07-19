All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE

11213 Grand Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11213 Grand Park Avenue, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Rare rental in sought after Winthrop Village! New and completely upgraded! You’ll love this park front Chandler floorplan on an oversized, fully fenced, landscaped corner lot with with a covered front porch ready for your rocking chairs, a covered back porch with a gas hookup ready for your grill, an impressive walk out balcony from the master retreat, an on trend kitchen featuring all wood cabinetry with glass fronts, quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances including a brand new dark stainless french door refrigerator and designer light fixtures, and new engineered hardwood floors throughout (no carpet! yay!). You will also enjoy the energy efficiency, savings, safety and peace of mind of a brand new home built to the newest, highest standards including thermal, low E windows, tankless gas water heater, gas range, gas dryer, and hurricane shutters. Becoming a Winthrop Village resident includes access to a private resort style clubhouse including state of the art gym facilities, catering kitchen, community pool and spa with cabana and outdoor grills, playground, dog park, gazebo, fun resident only events, and special discounts in the town centre! Winthrop is the area's only "true urban" designed community. Founded by the Sullivan family, and professionally planned by world renowned architects and planners, Winthrop has become a true community and a haven for arts and culture. Shopping, dining, recreation, education, professional services and more right outside your door. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE have any available units?
11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE has a pool.
Does 11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11213 GRAND PARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Apartments with GymsRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa