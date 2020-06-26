Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

11206 Fiddlewood Drive Available 07/22/19 Coming Soon ...Golfers Paradise!! - PERFECTLY PLACED IN THE HEART OF SUMMERFIELD -- close to the golf course, pool and other community amenities, yet with the privacy you want thanks to a lovely view of a backyard pond from a big, screened lanai with built-in spa!Nearly 1,500 square feet are highlighted by a stone fireplace in the family room; wood floors in the family, living and dining rooms; plus tile floors in the kitchen, breakfast nook and bathrooms. Sliders open to the lanai from the family room, dining room and master suite. Other amenities include an inside laundry closet and fresh paint throughout! This one's an easy choice!



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.



This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Availability subject to change.



(RLNE4960229)