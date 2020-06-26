All apartments in Riverview
11206 Fiddlewood Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

11206 Fiddlewood Drive

11206 Fiddlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11206 Fiddlewood Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
11206 Fiddlewood Drive Available 07/22/19 Coming Soon ...Golfers Paradise!! - PERFECTLY PLACED IN THE HEART OF SUMMERFIELD -- close to the golf course, pool and other community amenities, yet with the privacy you want thanks to a lovely view of a backyard pond from a big, screened lanai with built-in spa!Nearly 1,500 square feet are highlighted by a stone fireplace in the family room; wood floors in the family, living and dining rooms; plus tile floors in the kitchen, breakfast nook and bathrooms. Sliders open to the lanai from the family room, dining room and master suite. Other amenities include an inside laundry closet and fresh paint throughout! This one's an easy choice!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE4960229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11206 Fiddlewood Drive have any available units?
11206 Fiddlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11206 Fiddlewood Drive have?
Some of 11206 Fiddlewood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11206 Fiddlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11206 Fiddlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11206 Fiddlewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11206 Fiddlewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11206 Fiddlewood Drive offer parking?
No, 11206 Fiddlewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11206 Fiddlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11206 Fiddlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11206 Fiddlewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11206 Fiddlewood Drive has a pool.
Does 11206 Fiddlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 11206 Fiddlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11206 Fiddlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11206 Fiddlewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
