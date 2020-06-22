11149 Creek Haven Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan playground microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 STORY, 4/3 ON OVERSIZED LOT - Very Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, Two Story home on Oversized Lot with Pond View. Living/Dining Room with Separate Family Room and Upstairs Open Loft. Kitchen has Breakfast Bar, Island, Corian Countertops, Closet Pantry and Breakfast Nook, All appliances include Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Master Bedroom has Dual Sinks, Garden Tub and Separate Shower. Nice Size Bedrooms, Ceiling Fans & Blinds throughout. Community offers Playground. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm in business since 1977. PETS ALLOWED -- BREED RESTRICTED. MUST GIVE MINIMUM 15 DAYS FOR HOA APPROVAL PRIOR TO MOVE IN.



(RLNE4552697)