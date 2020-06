11143 Leland Grove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BRAND NEW 4BR/2.5BA Spacious Home in Riverview - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Large Brand new never lived in 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, ceramic tile in all wet areas; carpet in bedrooms; open kitchen has a large pantry and overlooks the family room, making it easier to bring everyone together for meals or family time. The master suite features an oversized walk in closet and his and her sinks. A 2-car garage with enough room to add more storage space. Very well located: just a short drive away from Brandon, with easy access to I-75 and 301; only 7 minutes from St. Joseph Hospital, shopping, restaurants, supermarkets, and more! Community offers pool, playground, picnic area with grill in front of the pond.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional information, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343



(RLNE4874753)