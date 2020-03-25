11123 RUNNING PINE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a beautifully landscaped yard, while the backyard offers a privacy fence and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, along with a covered patio area. The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, lots of natural lighting, cozy bedrooms with lots of living and closet space, updated bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with recessed lighting, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!