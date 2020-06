Amenities

Roomy 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage 2 story home in Panther Trace. This home has a formal living/dining room combination and master bedroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms and a bonus room upstairs. Enjoy all the amenities of this lovely community including swimming pool, tennis courts, playground and more. Located just minutes to US-301, I-75, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more.