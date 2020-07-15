All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

11112 Running Pine Drive

11112 Running Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11112 Running Pine Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
hot tub
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
bbq/grill
hot tub
pet friendly
11112 Running Pine Drive Available 07/01/19 - You will fall in love with this beautiful home located in the gated community of Moss Landing. As you enter the front door you will be greeted by high ceilings and lots of open space. Home features a formal dinning and living rooms pace with lots of natural light and space for entertaining. The large family room has wood floors, a decorative rock wall and is open to the large kitchen. The kitchen features 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, backsplash, crown molding, newer appliances and even a wine rack! As you head upstairs you will find a large loft perfect for movies or game room. The over size master bedroom has new carpet, large walk in closet and even a spa oasis master bath. The other three bedrooms are very spacious and have large closets. The back yard is large and perfect for summer BBQ and entertaining. This home even include lawn maintenance! Walking distance from Riverview High School, and bus stops for Sessums Elementary and Rogers Middle School at gate of the community. Easy access to I-75, Brandon, Tampa, MacDill AFB, shopping and restaurants.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4873374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11112 Running Pine Drive have any available units?
11112 Running Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11112 Running Pine Drive have?
Some of 11112 Running Pine Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11112 Running Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11112 Running Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11112 Running Pine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11112 Running Pine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11112 Running Pine Drive offer parking?
No, 11112 Running Pine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11112 Running Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11112 Running Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11112 Running Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 11112 Running Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11112 Running Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 11112 Running Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11112 Running Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11112 Running Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
