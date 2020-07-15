Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets hot tub game room

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities game room bbq/grill hot tub pet friendly

11112 Running Pine Drive Available 07/01/19 - You will fall in love with this beautiful home located in the gated community of Moss Landing. As you enter the front door you will be greeted by high ceilings and lots of open space. Home features a formal dinning and living rooms pace with lots of natural light and space for entertaining. The large family room has wood floors, a decorative rock wall and is open to the large kitchen. The kitchen features 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, backsplash, crown molding, newer appliances and even a wine rack! As you head upstairs you will find a large loft perfect for movies or game room. The over size master bedroom has new carpet, large walk in closet and even a spa oasis master bath. The other three bedrooms are very spacious and have large closets. The back yard is large and perfect for summer BBQ and entertaining. This home even include lawn maintenance! Walking distance from Riverview High School, and bus stops for Sessums Elementary and Rogers Middle School at gate of the community. Easy access to I-75, Brandon, Tampa, MacDill AFB, shopping and restaurants.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4873374)