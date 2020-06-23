All apartments in Riverview
Riverview, FL
11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE
11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE

11080 Spring Point Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11080 Spring Point Circle, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this gorgeous newer construction home in the highly desirable Lucaya Lake Club! Featuring: open concept floorplan, granite countertops, oversized island, ceramic tile, recessed lighting, indoor laundry room, screened-in patio, grassed backyard, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. 3 of the 5 bedrooms have their own bathroom and 2 share a jack-n-jill. One makes the perfect office with stylish French doors leading out into the hallway. The first floor master bedroom includes a full walk-in closet and large private en-suite with dual vanities. Upstairs is a private bedroom with its own full bath. All new appliances included throughout. Relax in the screened-in patio area by the grassed backyard, or walk to the huge private park directly across the street, perfect for playing with kids and/or pets. Conveniently located right next to all the fantastic amenities Lucaya Lake Club has to offer including: an amazing 78 acre lake (with kayaking, fishing, paddleboarding, etc), private gym, gorgeous club house, outdoor recreation area, and designer beach entry pool with a splash pad for the little ones.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE have any available units?
11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE have?
Some of 11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
