11080 SPRING POINT CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to this gorgeous newer construction home in the highly desirable Lucaya Lake Club! Featuring: open concept floorplan, granite countertops, oversized island, ceramic tile, recessed lighting, indoor laundry room, screened-in patio, grassed backyard, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. 3 of the 5 bedrooms have their own bathroom and 2 share a jack-n-jill. One makes the perfect office with stylish French doors leading out into the hallway. The first floor master bedroom includes a full walk-in closet and large private en-suite with dual vanities. Upstairs is a private bedroom with its own full bath. All new appliances included throughout. Relax in the screened-in patio area by the grassed backyard, or walk to the huge private park directly across the street, perfect for playing with kids and/or pets. Conveniently located right next to all the fantastic amenities Lucaya Lake Club has to offer including: an amazing 78 acre lake (with kayaking, fishing, paddleboarding, etc), private gym, gorgeous club house, outdoor recreation area, and designer beach entry pool with a splash pad for the little ones.