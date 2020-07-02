All apartments in Riverview
11043 LITTLE BLUE HERON DRIVE

11043 Little Blue Heron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11043 Little Blue Heron Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
This Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has it all with a bonus room down stairs and bonus office with granite desktop off of the kitchen. Great Floor plan, a lot of open space, front porch, and covered back porch. Tile all down stairs, carpet up stairs, Stainless steel appliances, and Granite through out. Master is large and master bathroom has his/her sinks, garden Tub, separate shower, and toilet room. All bedrooms upstairs are oversized. Laundry room is accessible from Master closet and main area for convenience Entire back yard is fully fenced. Community pool, Fitness center, play ground and basket ball courts!! Must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11043 LITTLE BLUE HERON DRIVE have any available units?
11043 LITTLE BLUE HERON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11043 LITTLE BLUE HERON DRIVE have?
Some of 11043 LITTLE BLUE HERON DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11043 LITTLE BLUE HERON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11043 LITTLE BLUE HERON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11043 LITTLE BLUE HERON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11043 LITTLE BLUE HERON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11043 LITTLE BLUE HERON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11043 LITTLE BLUE HERON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11043 LITTLE BLUE HERON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11043 LITTLE BLUE HERON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11043 LITTLE BLUE HERON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11043 LITTLE BLUE HERON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11043 LITTLE BLUE HERON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11043 LITTLE BLUE HERON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11043 LITTLE BLUE HERON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11043 LITTLE BLUE HERON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

