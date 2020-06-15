11027 HOLLY CONE DRIVE

Amenities
Enjoy this beautiful home in a wonderful planned community. Located on a pond! Freshly repainted throughout the interior! Three bedrooms, two full baths with a large tiled family room and separate formal dining room. Large master suite with separate garden tub and shower. Large screened lanai with a great view of the pond! Two car garage. All appliances included! Rivercrest is a deed restricted community and features pools, tennis, splash pad, volleyball, playground and more! Easy access to US 301 and a short drive to area shopping! Don't miss out on this one! Owner requires minimum credit score of 600, no exceptions!