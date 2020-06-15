All apartments in Riverview
Last updated February 19 2020 at 7:22 PM

11027 HOLLY CONE DRIVE

11027 Holly Cone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11027 Holly Cone Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Enjoy this beautiful home in a wonderful planned community. Located on a pond! Freshly repainted throughout the interior! Three bedrooms, two full baths with a large tiled family room and separate formal dining room. Large master suite with separate garden tub and shower. Large screened lanai with a great view of the pond! Two car garage. All appliances included! Rivercrest is a deed restricted community and features pools, tennis, splash pad, volleyball, playground and more! Easy access to US 301 and a short drive to area shopping! Don't miss out on this one! Owner requires minimum credit score of 600, no exceptions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11027 HOLLY CONE DRIVE have any available units?
11027 HOLLY CONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11027 HOLLY CONE DRIVE have?
Some of 11027 HOLLY CONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11027 HOLLY CONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11027 HOLLY CONE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11027 HOLLY CONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11027 HOLLY CONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11027 HOLLY CONE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11027 HOLLY CONE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 11027 HOLLY CONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11027 HOLLY CONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11027 HOLLY CONE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11027 HOLLY CONE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11027 HOLLY CONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11027 HOLLY CONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11027 HOLLY CONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11027 HOLLY CONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
