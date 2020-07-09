11023 Golden Silence Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e8214b006 ---- This beautiful 3BR/2BA home with 2 Car Garage is located in the desired South Fork Community and offers just the right amount of living space! The spacious family room is bright and inviting with and abundance of natural lighting. The over sized kitchen complete with ample cabinet space, closet pantry and plenty of room for a breakfast table perfect for Sunday morning breakfast. Relax in the large master suite featuring a private bath with tub/shower combo. The second and third bedrooms are just as roomy. Convenient inside utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy all the amenities of this community: community pool, recreation building, basketball court, playgrounds and more. Dont miss out on this opportunity, great location with easy access to shopping, restaurants and more! Tenant must apply and be approved through HOA (30 days) and pay a $50 Application Fee. Available August 15 2019!