Riverview, FL
11023 Golden Silence Dr
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:46 PM

11023 Golden Silence Dr

11023 Golden Silence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11023 Golden Silence Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e8214b006 ---- This beautiful 3BR/2BA home with 2 Car Garage is located in the desired South Fork Community and offers just the right amount of living space! The spacious family room is bright and inviting with and abundance of natural lighting. The over sized kitchen complete with ample cabinet space, closet pantry and plenty of room for a breakfast table perfect for Sunday morning breakfast. Relax in the large master suite featuring a private bath with tub/shower combo. The second and third bedrooms are just as roomy. Convenient inside utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy all the amenities of this community: community pool, recreation building, basketball court, playgrounds and more. Dont miss out on this opportunity, great location with easy access to shopping, restaurants and more! Tenant must apply and be approved through HOA (30 days) and pay a $50 Application Fee. Available August 15 2019! Carpet Ceramic Tile Clubhouse Disposal Garage Hoa Hoa Application Required Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Hookups Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11023 Golden Silence Dr have any available units?
11023 Golden Silence Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11023 Golden Silence Dr have?
Some of 11023 Golden Silence Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11023 Golden Silence Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11023 Golden Silence Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11023 Golden Silence Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11023 Golden Silence Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11023 Golden Silence Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11023 Golden Silence Dr offers parking.
Does 11023 Golden Silence Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11023 Golden Silence Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11023 Golden Silence Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11023 Golden Silence Dr has a pool.
Does 11023 Golden Silence Dr have accessible units?
No, 11023 Golden Silence Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11023 Golden Silence Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11023 Golden Silence Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

