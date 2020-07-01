11008 PURPLE MARTIN BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan extra storage ice maker

2017 "Virginia" home in the Oaks at Shady Creek. 5 large bedrooms 3 full baths and a powder room for guests. A 3 car garage rounds out this gorgeous nearly 4k sq ft home. Plenty of FENCED back yard to enjoy the outdoors. Two oversized living spaces including the 21x26 loft upstairs. Two laundry areas, one washer/dryer will remain with the home and one downstairs that could be used for additional storage or a stackable set of your own. Solar panels will keep the electric bill small despite the size of the home along with a hybrid hot water heater. There is a generous back yard with privacy fencing. 42" kitchen cabinets andmodern grey tones throughout mean that your HGTV style home is waiting for you! Credit score 600+ and 3xs rent after tax income OR BAH comparable. DO NOT BOTHER TENANTS!