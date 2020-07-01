All apartments in Riverview
Last updated December 9 2019

11008 PURPLE MARTIN BOULEVARD

11008 Purple Martin Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11008 Purple Martin Boulevard, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2017 "Virginia" home in the Oaks at Shady Creek. 5 large bedrooms 3 full baths and a powder room for guests. A 3 car garage rounds out this gorgeous nearly 4k sq ft home. Plenty of FENCED back yard to enjoy the outdoors. Two oversized living spaces including the 21x26 loft upstairs. Two laundry areas, one washer/dryer will remain with the home and one downstairs that could be used for additional storage or a stackable set of your own. Solar panels will keep the electric bill small despite the size of the home along with a hybrid hot water heater. There is a generous back yard with privacy fencing. 42" kitchen cabinets andmodern grey tones throughout mean that your HGTV style home is waiting for you! Credit score 600+ and 3xs rent after tax income OR BAH comparable. DO NOT BOTHER TENANTS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11008 PURPLE MARTIN BOULEVARD have any available units?
11008 PURPLE MARTIN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11008 PURPLE MARTIN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 11008 PURPLE MARTIN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11008 PURPLE MARTIN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
11008 PURPLE MARTIN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11008 PURPLE MARTIN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 11008 PURPLE MARTIN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11008 PURPLE MARTIN BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 11008 PURPLE MARTIN BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 11008 PURPLE MARTIN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11008 PURPLE MARTIN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11008 PURPLE MARTIN BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 11008 PURPLE MARTIN BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 11008 PURPLE MARTIN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 11008 PURPLE MARTIN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 11008 PURPLE MARTIN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11008 PURPLE MARTIN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

