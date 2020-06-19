All apartments in Riverview
Location

11006 Charmwood Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4535 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spectacular 2014 built 5 bedroom 4 ½ bath POOL home located in fabulous gated community & has not been leased before. Lawn & pool care included. Picturesque elevation with stunning entryway & soaring ceilings. Kitchen has counter height island, 42” wood cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, walk in pantry. Separate breakfast area. Double door entry office/den. All tile downstairs, thermal windows. 1 Bedroom with full bath downstairs great for guests. Large family room opens to POOL/SPA area. Upstairs has large bonus room, wet bar w/wine cooler and sliding doors to lanai great for entertaining. Upstairs also features owner suite with private screened balcony, coffee bar, garden bath w/separate shower & double walk in closets. There are 2 upstairs bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath plus 1 bedroom & hall bath. Home features all wood cabinetry, solid surface counters, 10’ doors throughout, wired for surround sound in several rooms and lanai area, hurricane shutters. Two car garage & 1 car side entry garage all attached. Beautiful home & grounds just waiting for a new family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11006 CHARMWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
11006 CHARMWOOD DRIVE has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11006 CHARMWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 11006 CHARMWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11006 CHARMWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11006 CHARMWOOD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11006 CHARMWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11006 CHARMWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11006 CHARMWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11006 CHARMWOOD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 11006 CHARMWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11006 CHARMWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11006 CHARMWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11006 CHARMWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11006 CHARMWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11006 CHARMWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11006 CHARMWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11006 CHARMWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
