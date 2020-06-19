11006 CHARMWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool garage hot tub

Spectacular 2014 built 5 bedroom 4 ½ bath POOL home located in fabulous gated community & has not been leased before. Lawn & pool care included. Picturesque elevation with stunning entryway & soaring ceilings. Kitchen has counter height island, 42” wood cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, walk in pantry. Separate breakfast area. Double door entry office/den. All tile downstairs, thermal windows. 1 Bedroom with full bath downstairs great for guests. Large family room opens to POOL/SPA area. Upstairs has large bonus room, wet bar w/wine cooler and sliding doors to lanai great for entertaining. Upstairs also features owner suite with private screened balcony, coffee bar, garden bath w/separate shower & double walk in closets. There are 2 upstairs bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath plus 1 bedroom & hall bath. Home features all wood cabinetry, solid surface counters, 10’ doors throughout, wired for surround sound in several rooms and lanai area, hurricane shutters. Two car garage & 1 car side entry garage all attached. Beautiful home & grounds just waiting for a new family.