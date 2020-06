Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

Available for move in January 1st, 2020, Large four bedroom home with two bath and three car garage. Home has formal living and dining and large kitchen and family room area. Covered lanai and located on the golf course of Summerfield with great views of the greens. Community has tennis courts, indoor and outdoor basketball courts, weight room, cardio room and two swimming pools and more. Call today to view this home.