10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE

10935 Keys Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10935 Keys Gate Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Check out this affordable 3 bedroom townhome in Summerfield Village. Just minutes from Big Bend, 301, and 75 this is a great location no matter where you are commuting. This end unit offers 3 spacious bedrooms, upstairs laundry with washer/dryer, two full bathrooms upstairs and a large half bath downstairs, a huge living/family room, large dining area, a galley kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, plus an open rear porch overlooking a green space. The Community Center is equipped with 2 pools, an indoor basketball gym, fitness rooms with weights, elliptical machines, stationary bikes, treadmills, tennis courts, a volleyball court and a playground.
1st floor carpet being replaced prior to move in. No pets. Water/Trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE have any available units?
10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE have?
Some of 10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

