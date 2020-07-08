10935 KEYS GATE DRIVE

Amenities

Check out this affordable 3 bedroom townhome in Summerfield Village. Just minutes from Big Bend, 301, and 75 this is a great location no matter where you are commuting. This end unit offers 3 spacious bedrooms, upstairs laundry with washer/dryer, two full bathrooms upstairs and a large half bath downstairs, a huge living/family room, large dining area, a galley kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, plus an open rear porch overlooking a green space. The Community Center is equipped with 2 pools, an indoor basketball gym, fitness rooms with weights, elliptical machines, stationary bikes, treadmills, tennis courts, a volleyball court and a playground.

1st floor carpet being replaced prior to move in. No pets. Water/Trash included.