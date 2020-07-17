All apartments in Riverview
10935 KENSINGTON PARK AVE

10935 Kensington Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10935 Kensington Park Avenue, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10935 Kensington Park Ave - Please email Dan Henzler at henzler@kw.com for more information on this home. Cozy 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath with 1 car garage, all appliances included with washer & dryer upstairs. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, garden tub with separate shower and double sinks. End unit with nice side yard and backyard with pond view, so no backyard neighbors and across the street is the dog walking area, so no across the street neighbors either gives you extra privacy. Water & sewer are included as well as yard maintenance. Unit is clean and move in ready. No smoking inside unit. Two parking spaces allotted. One in the garage and the other on the driveway. There is a one time $75 tenant processing fee after approval. Vacant and ready for new tenant.

(RLNE3221672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

