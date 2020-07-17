Amenities

10935 Kensington Park Ave - Please email Dan Henzler at henzler@kw.com for more information on this home. Cozy 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath with 1 car garage, all appliances included with washer & dryer upstairs. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, garden tub with separate shower and double sinks. End unit with nice side yard and backyard with pond view, so no backyard neighbors and across the street is the dog walking area, so no across the street neighbors either gives you extra privacy. Water & sewer are included as well as yard maintenance. Unit is clean and move in ready. No smoking inside unit. Two parking spaces allotted. One in the garage and the other on the driveway. There is a one time $75 tenant processing fee after approval. Vacant and ready for new tenant.



