All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:36 AM

10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE

10918 Rockledge View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10918 Rockledge View Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For Lease! Come by & see this tastefully updated Taylor Morrison Built 2009 One Level Block Home with Open Feel 3 Bed / 2 Bath / 2 Car Garage home (Plus Office/Den Room) in Centrally Located South Fork Community in Riverview Florida. *Move-In Ready NOW* Upon entering you'll see this home has plenty of character and charm and flows very well. Features Include: NEW Wood Laminate Flooring in the Office/Den and all the bedrooms, open floor plan, Irrigation System, High Ceilings, New Fans, crown molding, 2042 sq feet inside, Large covered Back Porch, Home Office with french doors, A Separate Dining Room Space, Spacious Bedrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances, Inside Laundry room, Large Windows for plenty of Natural light, Painted Garage Floor, Large Kitchen that flows into Living Room making it ideal for entertaining, FRESHLY Painted Exterior, New Mulch, Freshly Pressure Washed, AC Serviced 7/19, PVC Fenced large .19 Acre CORNER Lot, and more. *Master Retreat at back of the home with Walk-In Closet, Duel Sinks, toilet room & Relax in your garden tub with separate Walk-In Shower*. Rent includes access to the sparkling Community Pool, Sports Courts, Playground, walking trail and dog park. *Just minutes to US-301, I-75, shopping, restaurants, Beaches, entertainment and more* Submit Application & We will send Transunion Link $40 background cost per adult. 1st/Security/last months Rent Needed. Make a call to view today. Owner looking for a 6 or 7 months lease the sell the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa