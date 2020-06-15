10918 ROCKLEDGE VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

For Lease! Come by & see this tastefully updated Taylor Morrison Built 2009 One Level Block Home with Open Feel 3 Bed / 2 Bath / 2 Car Garage home (Plus Office/Den Room) in Centrally Located South Fork Community in Riverview Florida. *Move-In Ready NOW* Upon entering you'll see this home has plenty of character and charm and flows very well. Features Include: NEW Wood Laminate Flooring in the Office/Den and all the bedrooms, open floor plan, Irrigation System, High Ceilings, New Fans, crown molding, 2042 sq feet inside, Large covered Back Porch, Home Office with french doors, A Separate Dining Room Space, Spacious Bedrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances, Inside Laundry room, Large Windows for plenty of Natural light, Painted Garage Floor, Large Kitchen that flows into Living Room making it ideal for entertaining, FRESHLY Painted Exterior, New Mulch, Freshly Pressure Washed, AC Serviced 7/19, PVC Fenced large .19 Acre CORNER Lot, and more. *Master Retreat at back of the home with Walk-In Closet, Duel Sinks, toilet room & Relax in your garden tub with separate Walk-In Shower*. Rent includes access to the sparkling Community Pool, Sports Courts, Playground, walking trail and dog park. *Just minutes to US-301, I-75, shopping, restaurants, Beaches, entertainment and more* Submit Application & We will send Transunion Link $40 background cost per adult. 1st/Security/last months Rent Needed. Make a call to view today. Owner looking for a 6 or 7 months lease the sell the home.