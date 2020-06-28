All apartments in Riverview
10915 Charmwood Dr
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

10915 Charmwood Dr

10915 Charmwood Drive · No Longer Available




Location

10915 Charmwood Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- 5 bedroom home with 4 full baths located in exclusive gated community. Gourmet island kitchen, walk in pantry. Beautiful designer quartz counters
and granite throughout home. 42" expresso cabinets. All stainless appliances. Formal dining, separate breakfast room. Downstairs guest bedroom
with full bath. Massive 30' x 10' lanai on back of home for relaxing. Upstairs open loft area & 4 bedrooms 3 full baths plus super size utility room. 2
bedrooms have Jack & Jill bath. Downstairs tile & laminate. All bedrooms are carpet. HOA requires up to 2 weeks approval. Community playground,
picnic area. 3 car garage with openers. Home built 2015 has been well maintained inside & out. Hurricane shutters provided. Close assess to I-75,
new hospital, lots of shopping & restaurants.

(RLNE5056078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10915 Charmwood Dr have any available units?
10915 Charmwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10915 Charmwood Dr have?
Some of 10915 Charmwood Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10915 Charmwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10915 Charmwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10915 Charmwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10915 Charmwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10915 Charmwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10915 Charmwood Dr offers parking.
Does 10915 Charmwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10915 Charmwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10915 Charmwood Dr have a pool?
No, 10915 Charmwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10915 Charmwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 10915 Charmwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10915 Charmwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10915 Charmwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
