10915 Charmwood Dr

- 5 bedroom home with 4 full baths located in exclusive gated community. Gourmet island kitchen, walk in pantry. Beautiful designer quartz counters

and granite throughout home. 42" expresso cabinets. All stainless appliances. Formal dining, separate breakfast room. Downstairs guest bedroom

with full bath. Massive 30' x 10' lanai on back of home for relaxing. Upstairs open loft area & 4 bedrooms 3 full baths plus super size utility room. 2

bedrooms have Jack & Jill bath. Downstairs tile & laminate. All bedrooms are carpet. HOA requires up to 2 weeks approval. Community playground,

picnic area. 3 car garage with openers. Home built 2015 has been well maintained inside & out. Hurricane shutters provided. Close assess to I-75,

new hospital, lots of shopping & restaurants.



