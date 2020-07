Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Don't miss out on this comfortable house! This property features a two-car garage, and plush carpet and ceramic tile throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances and a breakfast bar. The master bathroom provides a garden tub, and you can relax or cook out on the patio out the back door. The HOA provides access to a pool and a tennis court as amenities for your enjoyment. Make this house your home and apply today!