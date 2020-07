Amenities

pet friendly garage pool playground clubhouse

BEAUTIFUL! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2-car garage and a serene, comfortable lanai sporting a fantastic view of the pond. The interior has been freshly painted and has plenty of space. This house is located in a desirable Riverview neighborhood nearby many amenities. Schools, churches, transportation, golf courses and shopping at Publix, Winn Dixie and Sam's Club are a short drive. The clubhouse, playground and community pool for the whole family are also near by