All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10907 Keys Gate Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10907 Keys Gate Dr
Last updated May 31 2019 at 9:34 PM

10907 Keys Gate Dr

10907 Keys Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10907 Keys Gate Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/86049dd002 ---- Light and Airy 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome in Southshore! This home offers a great open floor plan with plenty of windows, for a lot of natural sunlight. The kitchen is open to the spacious dining room and only steps away from the family room. The kitchen includes a full stainless steel appliance package with fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Both carpeted bedrooms are upstairs and very spacious just awaiting your personal touches. Relax on your screened in patio which includes a storage closet and quiet backyard. The community offers a fitness center, 2 pools yearround, full size indoor basketball court, tennis courts and playground. Trash collection and water are included in the rent. Just minutes away from I-75, making commuting a breeze, and the home is conveniently close to shopping centers and restaurants. This property is tenant occupied and will be available July 1 2019. Carpet Ceramic Tile Community Pool Granite Counter Hoa Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Screened Patio Tennis Courts Trash Included In Rent Washer/Dryer In Unit Water Included In Rent Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10907 Keys Gate Dr have any available units?
10907 Keys Gate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10907 Keys Gate Dr have?
Some of 10907 Keys Gate Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10907 Keys Gate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10907 Keys Gate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10907 Keys Gate Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10907 Keys Gate Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10907 Keys Gate Dr offer parking?
No, 10907 Keys Gate Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10907 Keys Gate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10907 Keys Gate Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10907 Keys Gate Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10907 Keys Gate Dr has a pool.
Does 10907 Keys Gate Dr have accessible units?
No, 10907 Keys Gate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10907 Keys Gate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10907 Keys Gate Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa