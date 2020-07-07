10907 Keys Gate Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/86049dd002 ---- Light and Airy 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome in Southshore! This home offers a great open floor plan with plenty of windows, for a lot of natural sunlight. The kitchen is open to the spacious dining room and only steps away from the family room. The kitchen includes a full stainless steel appliance package with fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Both carpeted bedrooms are upstairs and very spacious just awaiting your personal touches. Relax on your screened in patio which includes a storage closet and quiet backyard. The community offers a fitness center, 2 pools yearround, full size indoor basketball court, tennis courts and playground. Trash collection and water are included in the rent. Just minutes away from I-75, making commuting a breeze, and the home is conveniently close to shopping centers and restaurants. This property is tenant occupied and will be available July 1 2019. Carpet Ceramic Tile Community Pool Granite Counter Hoa Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Screened Patio Tennis Courts Trash Included In Rent Washer/Dryer In Unit Water Included In Rent Wood Flooring