10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE

A BIG, STONE-PAVERED, SCREEN-AND-ROOF-SHELTERED LANAI IN A FENCED BACKYARD OVERLOOKING A POND makes this so much more than just another 3-bed/2-bath rental home! You'll love coming home to this private oasis with no immediate rear neighbor! Making it even better is a great location in popular Panther Trace, which offers neighborhood pools, playground parks and more close to good schools, shops, restaurants, and easy routes to work or the beach. New appliances and upgrades from floors to ceiling fans, including plantation shutters instead of typical mini-blinds, make the inside of this home shine as well. The 1,671-SF Windward Homes design puts an open kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of wood cabinets between a formal front dining room and a spacious back living room that opens through triple sliders to the lanai. A French-doored master suite in back features a large walk-in closet and bathroom with dual sinks, while two front bedrooms share the secondary bath near an inside laundry with washer/dryer included. Do those other 3/2 rents you've seen offer all of this? Professional property management makes everything else easy, and the current tenants plan to move into their newly purchased home by the end of April, so you can move in May 1.