All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:13 PM

10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE

10839 Newbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10839 Newbridge Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
A BIG, STONE-PAVERED, SCREEN-AND-ROOF-SHELTERED LANAI IN A FENCED BACKYARD OVERLOOKING A POND makes this so much more than just another 3-bed/2-bath rental home! You'll love coming home to this private oasis with no immediate rear neighbor! Making it even better is a great location in popular Panther Trace, which offers neighborhood pools, playground parks and more close to good schools, shops, restaurants, and easy routes to work or the beach. New appliances and upgrades from floors to ceiling fans, including plantation shutters instead of typical mini-blinds, make the inside of this home shine as well. The 1,671-SF Windward Homes design puts an open kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of wood cabinets between a formal front dining room and a spacious back living room that opens through triple sliders to the lanai. A French-doored master suite in back features a large walk-in closet and bathroom with dual sinks, while two front bedrooms share the secondary bath near an inside laundry with washer/dryer included. Do those other 3/2 rents you've seen offer all of this? Professional property management makes everything else easy, and the current tenants plan to move into their newly purchased home by the end of April, so you can move in May 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10839 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa