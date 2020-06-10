All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10823 BRICKSIDE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10823 BRICKSIDE COURT
Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:39 PM

10823 BRICKSIDE COURT

10823 Brickside Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10823 Brickside Court, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Summerfield townhouse. Separate formal dining room off the kitchen with a small desk for office space. The house features ceramic tiles throughout the main floor and a sliding door from the kitchen leading to the screened-in lanai with privacy blinds. The two master bedrooms on the second floor with carpet throughout. You will be amazed with the size of the main Master bedroom. Under stairs storage hidden in the half bath. Summerfield Village is a fairly large, beautiful and highly sought after community. The Summerfield Village community is conveniently located near major access routes, including Big Bend Road, Interstate 75, the Crosstown Expressway, Highway 301 and Interstate 4. This great location gives the residents of the community easy access to Tampa, Tampa International Airport, the VA Hospital, the MacDill Air Force Base, the pristine Tampa Bay area beaches and of course the world-famous Orlando attractions, Disney World and Universal Orlando. Summerfield Village offers its residents some wonderful features and amenities that include: Summerfield Crossings Golf Course, Clubhouse, 2 Community Pools, Recreation Building, Playground, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Indoor and Outdoor Basketball, Baseball Field, Walking Trails, and Bike Path! This rental will not last...Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10823 BRICKSIDE COURT have any available units?
10823 BRICKSIDE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10823 BRICKSIDE COURT have?
Some of 10823 BRICKSIDE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10823 BRICKSIDE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10823 BRICKSIDE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10823 BRICKSIDE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10823 BRICKSIDE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10823 BRICKSIDE COURT offer parking?
No, 10823 BRICKSIDE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10823 BRICKSIDE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10823 BRICKSIDE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10823 BRICKSIDE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10823 BRICKSIDE COURT has a pool.
Does 10823 BRICKSIDE COURT have accessible units?
No, 10823 BRICKSIDE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10823 BRICKSIDE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10823 BRICKSIDE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa