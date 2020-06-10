10823 BRICKSIDE COURT

Amenities

Beautiful Summerfield townhouse. Separate formal dining room off the kitchen with a small desk for office space. The house features ceramic tiles throughout the main floor and a sliding door from the kitchen leading to the screened-in lanai with privacy blinds. The two master bedrooms on the second floor with carpet throughout. You will be amazed with the size of the main Master bedroom. Under stairs storage hidden in the half bath. Summerfield Village is a fairly large, beautiful and highly sought after community. The Summerfield Village community is conveniently located near major access routes, including Big Bend Road, Interstate 75, the Crosstown Expressway, Highway 301 and Interstate 4. This great location gives the residents of the community easy access to Tampa, Tampa International Airport, the VA Hospital, the MacDill Air Force Base, the pristine Tampa Bay area beaches and of course the world-famous Orlando attractions, Disney World and Universal Orlando. Summerfield Village offers its residents some wonderful features and amenities that include: Summerfield Crossings Golf Course, Clubhouse, 2 Community Pools, Recreation Building, Playground, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Indoor and Outdoor Basketball, Baseball Field, Walking Trails, and Bike Path! This rental will not last...Apply today!