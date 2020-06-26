10822 WHITECAP DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage

Newer, move in ready 4 bedroom 3 bath home. Popular "Normandy" Model by Lennar featuring a triple split floor plan with 1909 square feet of living space. Granite counters in kitchen and all baths! Stainless steel appliances. Tile throughout living areas and wet areas, carpet in bedrooms. Spacious master suite with walk in closet and master bath featuring garden tub with separate shower. Screened in lanai. 2 car garage. Home still looks brand new! Summerfield is a golf course community featuring community pools, playgrounds, parks, indoor fitness, basketball, and more!