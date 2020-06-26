All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10822 WHITECAP DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10822 WHITECAP DRIVE
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:07 PM

10822 WHITECAP DRIVE

10822 Whitecap Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10822 Whitecap Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Newer, move in ready 4 bedroom 3 bath home. Popular "Normandy" Model by Lennar featuring a triple split floor plan with 1909 square feet of living space. Granite counters in kitchen and all baths! Stainless steel appliances. Tile throughout living areas and wet areas, carpet in bedrooms. Spacious master suite with walk in closet and master bath featuring garden tub with separate shower. Screened in lanai. 2 car garage. Home still looks brand new! Summerfield is a golf course community featuring community pools, playgrounds, parks, indoor fitness, basketball, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10822 WHITECAP DRIVE have any available units?
10822 WHITECAP DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10822 WHITECAP DRIVE have?
Some of 10822 WHITECAP DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10822 WHITECAP DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10822 WHITECAP DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10822 WHITECAP DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10822 WHITECAP DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10822 WHITECAP DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10822 WHITECAP DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10822 WHITECAP DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10822 WHITECAP DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10822 WHITECAP DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10822 WHITECAP DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10822 WHITECAP DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10822 WHITECAP DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10822 WHITECAP DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10822 WHITECAP DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa