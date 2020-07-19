10814 Kensington Park Ave

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3d4ef990f0 ----
Available NOW!! This beautiful 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 1,216 square feet is located in the highly desired St. Charles Place community. Appliance package features Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave and Garbage Disposal. A small pet is allowed, 35 lbs or less (breed restrictions apply). A one-time non-refundable pet fee of $300 is required. $75 Re/Max Rental application fee per adult and HOA application and fee is $65 per adult. Once accepted the $1150 rent and $1200 security deposit will be due. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and major roadways. Available for immediate move in! For more information contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters at email: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM or text/call 813-325-2457