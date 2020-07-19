10814 Kensington Park Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3d4ef990f0 ----

Available NOW!! This beautiful 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 1,216 square feet is located in the highly desired St. Charles Place community. Appliance package features Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave and Garbage Disposal. A small pet is allowed, 35 lbs or less (breed restrictions apply). A one-time non-refundable pet fee of $300 is required. $75 Re/Max Rental application fee per adult and HOA application and fee is $65 per adult. Once accepted the $1150 rent and $1200 security deposit will be due. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and major roadways. Available for immediate move in! For more information contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters at email: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM or text/call 813-325-2457