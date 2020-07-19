All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10814 Kensington Park Ave

10814 Kensington Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10814 Kensington Park Avenue, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3d4ef990f0 ----
Available NOW!! This beautiful 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 1,216 square feet is located in the highly desired St. Charles Place community. Appliance package features Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave and Garbage Disposal. A small pet is allowed, 35 lbs or less (breed restrictions apply). A one-time non-refundable pet fee of $300 is required. $75 Re/Max Rental application fee per adult and HOA application and fee is $65 per adult. Once accepted the $1150 rent and $1200 security deposit will be due. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and major roadways. Available for immediate move in! For more information contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters at email: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM or text/call 813-325-2457

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10814 Kensington Park Ave have any available units?
10814 Kensington Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10814 Kensington Park Ave have?
Some of 10814 Kensington Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10814 Kensington Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10814 Kensington Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10814 Kensington Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10814 Kensington Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10814 Kensington Park Ave offer parking?
No, 10814 Kensington Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10814 Kensington Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10814 Kensington Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10814 Kensington Park Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10814 Kensington Park Ave has a pool.
Does 10814 Kensington Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 10814 Kensington Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10814 Kensington Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10814 Kensington Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
