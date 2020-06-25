10811 Whitecap Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Wow! Spacious and beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage! It offers a nice floor plan with lots of natural light and features many upgrades. Wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops on all surfaces, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliance package! Nice Master bedroom, master bath & TWO WALK IN CLOSETS! Second bedroom also has its own on suite bathroom as well !! Nice tile floor throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Washer & dryer are included too! Beautiful yard so your pet can enjoy running around! Security system with video door bell, smart thermostat and lock keypad on your front door! Neighborhood located 5 minutes away from malls, shops and major roads! Enjoy the community pool, clubhouse, gym & fitness center!!!

Come see your home today!

50$ application fee per adult living in property.

Pets are ok with additional pet deposit.

Requirements to move in: 1st month + security deposit if approved with credit/background check.



-Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds.

-Fully fenced in yard.

-Tenant pays all utilities and in charge of lawn.

-Washer dryer included.

-Home also includes a water softener.

- Lots of natural light!

-Close to 75, shopping and many amenities.



EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!

Only $65 non refundable application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.