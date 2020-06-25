All apartments in Riverview
10811 Whitecap Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:39 PM

10811 Whitecap Drive

10811 Whitecap Drive · (786) 574-5804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10811 Whitecap Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2006 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Wow! Spacious and beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage! It offers a nice floor plan with lots of natural light and features many upgrades. Wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops on all surfaces, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliance package! Nice Master bedroom, master bath & TWO WALK IN CLOSETS! Second bedroom also has its own on suite bathroom as well !! Nice tile floor throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Washer & dryer are included too! Beautiful yard so your pet can enjoy running around! Security system with video door bell, smart thermostat and lock keypad on your front door! Neighborhood located 5 minutes away from malls, shops and major roads! Enjoy the community pool, clubhouse, gym & fitness center!!!
Come see your home today!
50$ application fee per adult living in property.
Pets are ok with additional pet deposit.
Requirements to move in: 1st month + security deposit if approved with credit/background check.

-Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds.
-Fully fenced in yard.
-Tenant pays all utilities and in charge of lawn.
-Washer dryer included.
-Home also includes a water softener.
- Lots of natural light!
-Close to 75, shopping and many amenities.

EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!
Only $65 non refundable application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10811 Whitecap Drive have any available units?
10811 Whitecap Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10811 Whitecap Drive have?
Some of 10811 Whitecap Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10811 Whitecap Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10811 Whitecap Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10811 Whitecap Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10811 Whitecap Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10811 Whitecap Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10811 Whitecap Drive offers parking.
Does 10811 Whitecap Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10811 Whitecap Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10811 Whitecap Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10811 Whitecap Drive has a pool.
Does 10811 Whitecap Drive have accessible units?
No, 10811 Whitecap Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10811 Whitecap Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10811 Whitecap Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
