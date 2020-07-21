All apartments in Riverview
10809 GREAT CARLISLE COURT

10809 Great Carlisle Court · No Longer Available
Location

10809 Great Carlisle Court, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This well maintained, corner unit townhome has an open floor plan, updated kitchen and baths, decorative lighting, and neutral toned flooring and walls making it ready to be your next home!

The large family room and dining provide enough space to host guests and to accommodate all the family members. The sliding glass doors out to the side yard and the abundance of windows allow plenty of natural light.

The kitchen overlooks the combination family room and dining room and features solid countertops, tons of cabinets, and a large pantry with extra storage under the stairs.

Off the foyer is a spacious room and half-bath which is perfect for guests or can easily be transformed into a quiet office/den.

The home’s 3 bedrooms and remaining 2 bathrooms can be found up the carpeted staircase. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet and an en-suite master bath with glass-enclosed walk-in shower, garden tub, and large vanity. The other two spacious carpeted bedrooms share a full-size bath with a shower/tub combo.

A generously sized laundry room is also upstairs, makes doing laundry so much easier.

Complete lawn maintenance, trash pick-up, and interior water are included in the rental services, saving you money! Enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer including a community pool, conveniently located to grocery stores, local shops, restaurants and more.

This like-new home is a must-see. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10809 GREAT CARLISLE COURT have any available units?
10809 GREAT CARLISLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10809 GREAT CARLISLE COURT have?
Some of 10809 GREAT CARLISLE COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10809 GREAT CARLISLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10809 GREAT CARLISLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10809 GREAT CARLISLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10809 GREAT CARLISLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10809 GREAT CARLISLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10809 GREAT CARLISLE COURT offers parking.
Does 10809 GREAT CARLISLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10809 GREAT CARLISLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10809 GREAT CARLISLE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10809 GREAT CARLISLE COURT has a pool.
Does 10809 GREAT CARLISLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 10809 GREAT CARLISLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10809 GREAT CARLISLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10809 GREAT CARLISLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
