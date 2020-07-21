10809 GREAT CARLISLE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

This well maintained, corner unit townhome has an open floor plan, updated kitchen and baths, decorative lighting, and neutral toned flooring and walls making it ready to be your next home!



The large family room and dining provide enough space to host guests and to accommodate all the family members. The sliding glass doors out to the side yard and the abundance of windows allow plenty of natural light.



The kitchen overlooks the combination family room and dining room and features solid countertops, tons of cabinets, and a large pantry with extra storage under the stairs.



Off the foyer is a spacious room and half-bath which is perfect for guests or can easily be transformed into a quiet office/den.



The home’s 3 bedrooms and remaining 2 bathrooms can be found up the carpeted staircase. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet and an en-suite master bath with glass-enclosed walk-in shower, garden tub, and large vanity. The other two spacious carpeted bedrooms share a full-size bath with a shower/tub combo.



A generously sized laundry room is also upstairs, makes doing laundry so much easier.



Complete lawn maintenance, trash pick-up, and interior water are included in the rental services, saving you money! Enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer including a community pool, conveniently located to grocery stores, local shops, restaurants and more.



This like-new home is a must-see. Call today to schedule a showing!