10768 Verawood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed garage new construction pet friendly dogs allowed

Available 08/01/19 Brand new Townhome 3bed/2.5 bath, Lucaya Lake Club - Property Id: 126054



Brand new construction from one of the bay area's most beautiful community, move in ready in August 1rst. This townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a covered screen lanai, and a 1 car garage. Beautiful features through this home including all tiles in the first floor, ceiling fans, and more. Water is included!



Gated community. Lucaya Lake Club is a rapidly growing community in South Hillsborough County. The community and features resort-style amenities including a club house, fitness center, splash park, playground, and swimming pool. You won't want to miss this opportunity! The community features many amenities - resort style pool, beach area, picnic area, tot lot and playground, fitness center, boating (for permitted boats), canoeing and kayaking! The most beautiful feature of this community is its 78-acre lake; accessible to all residents for canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding. Great location, off Rhodine Road and US-301!



Text Hank, 813-5008831, background check:$50/adult

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126054

Property Id 126054



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4925568)