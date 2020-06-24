10768 Verawood Dr

Amenities
Available 08/01/19 Brand new Townhome 3bed/2.5 bath, Lucaya Lake Club - Property Id: 126054
Brand new construction from one of the bay area's most beautiful community, move in ready in August 1rst. This townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a covered screen lanai, and a 1 car garage. Beautiful features through this home including all tiles in the first floor, ceiling fans, and more. Water is included!
Gated community. Lucaya Lake Club is a rapidly growing community in South Hillsborough County. The community and features resort-style amenities including a club house, fitness center, splash park, playground, and swimming pool. You won't want to miss this opportunity! The community features many amenities - resort style pool, beach area, picnic area, tot lot and playground, fitness center, boating (for permitted boats), canoeing and kayaking! The most beautiful feature of this community is its 78-acre lake; accessible to all residents for canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding. Great location, off Rhodine Road and US-301!
Text Hank, 813-5008831, background check:$50/adult
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126054
Property Id 126054
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4925568)