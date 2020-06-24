All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

10768 Verawood Dr

10768 Verawood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10768 Verawood Dr, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 08/01/19 Brand new Townhome 3bed/2.5 bath, Lucaya Lake Club - Property Id: 126054

Brand new construction from one of the bay area's most beautiful community, move in ready in August 1rst. This townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a covered screen lanai, and a 1 car garage. Beautiful features through this home including all tiles in the first floor, ceiling fans, and more. Water is included!

Gated community. Lucaya Lake Club is a rapidly growing community in South Hillsborough County. The community and features resort-style amenities including a club house, fitness center, splash park, playground, and swimming pool. You won't want to miss this opportunity! The community features many amenities - resort style pool, beach area, picnic area, tot lot and playground, fitness center, boating (for permitted boats), canoeing and kayaking! The most beautiful feature of this community is its 78-acre lake; accessible to all residents for canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding. Great location, off Rhodine Road and US-301!

Text Hank, 813-5008831, background check:$50/adult
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126054
Property Id 126054

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4925568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10768 Verawood Dr have any available units?
10768 Verawood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10768 Verawood Dr have?
Some of 10768 Verawood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10768 Verawood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10768 Verawood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10768 Verawood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10768 Verawood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10768 Verawood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10768 Verawood Dr offers parking.
Does 10768 Verawood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10768 Verawood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10768 Verawood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10768 Verawood Dr has a pool.
Does 10768 Verawood Dr have accessible units?
No, 10768 Verawood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10768 Verawood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10768 Verawood Dr has units with dishwashers.
