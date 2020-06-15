All apartments in Riverview
10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:23 PM

10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE

10741 Verawood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10741 Verawood Dr, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
This newly built townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, a covered lanai, and a 1 car garage. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator also included with the Range, Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher. You will find beautiful upgrades throughout this home including 42" cabinets with granite countertops. There are dual sinks in the owner's bathroom, 2 ceiling fan pre-wires, beautiful countertops in baths, 18 x 18 inch floor tile in wet areas, nest thermostat, smart wifi enables garage door opener and LED lights. Lucaya Lake Club is a rapidly growing community in South Hillsborough County. It features resort-style amenities including a club house, fitness center, splash park, playground, and swimming pool. The most beautiful feature of this community is its 78-acre lake; accessible to all residents for canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
