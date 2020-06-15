10741 VERAWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

This newly built townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, a covered lanai, and a 1 car garage. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator also included with the Range, Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher. You will find beautiful upgrades throughout this home including 42" cabinets with granite countertops. There are dual sinks in the owner's bathroom, 2 ceiling fan pre-wires, beautiful countertops in baths, 18 x 18 inch floor tile in wet areas, nest thermostat, smart wifi enables garage door opener and LED lights. Lucaya Lake Club is a rapidly growing community in South Hillsborough County. It features resort-style amenities including a club house, fitness center, splash park, playground, and swimming pool. The most beautiful feature of this community is its 78-acre lake; accessible to all residents for canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding.