10707 River Hawk Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly

GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME IN PRESERVES OF RIVERVIEW. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE

COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND ISLAND WITH THE SINK AND DISHWASHER AND DARK

WOOD CABINETS. SLIDING GLASS DOORS OFF THE KITCHEN LEAD TO THE SCREENED IN LANAI. THE

UPSTAIRS HAS BONUS AREA , AND A WASHER AND DRYER DOWNSTAIRS. MASTER BATH FEATURES A GARDEN TUB AND LARGE SEPARATE SHOWER, WITH DUAL SINKS AND LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE, FOR RELAXATION ENJOY THE COMMUNITY POOL AND OTHER AMENITIES, LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, MACDILL AND MUCH MORE!